Jones leads CSU Bakersfield against Hawaii

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (9-9, 3-3 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (11-6, 3-3 Big West) Honolulu; Sunday, 12 a.m. EST…

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (9-9, 3-3 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (11-6, 3-3 Big West)

Honolulu; Sunday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield plays Hawaii after Jemel Jones scored 48 points in CSU Bakersfield’s 94-90 win against the CSU Northridge Matadors.

The Rainbow Warriors are 9-4 on their home court. Hawaii is fourth in the Big West with 24.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Gytis Nemeiksa averaging 5.1.

The Roadrunners are 3-3 in conference play. CSU Bakersfield is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Hawaii makes 47.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than CSU Bakersfield has allowed to its opponents (44.2%). CSU Bakersfield averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Hawaii gives up.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nemeiksa is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Rainbow Warriors.

Jones is shooting 49.6% and averaging 17.7 points for the Roadrunners.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rainbow Warriors: 6-4, averaging 71.2 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Roadrunners: 5-5, averaging 73.6 points, 31.5 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.