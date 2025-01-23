Jones leads CSU Bakersfield against CSU Fullerton after 29-point showing

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (9-10, 3-4 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (6-14, 1-7 Big West) Fullerton, California; Thursday, 10 p.m.…

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (9-10, 3-4 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (6-14, 1-7 Big West)

Fullerton, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Roadrunners -4.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield visits CSU Fullerton after Jemel Jones scored 29 points in CSU Bakersfield’s 81-70 loss to the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors.

The Titans have gone 4-5 in home games. CSU Fullerton has a 3-10 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Roadrunners are 3-4 in Big West play. CSU Bakersfield scores 74.7 points and has outscored opponents by 2.9 points per game.

CSU Fullerton averages 64.7 points per game, 7.1 fewer points than the 71.8 CSU Bakersfield allows. CSU Bakersfield averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game CSU Fullerton gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Oday is averaging 13.5 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Titans. Kobe Young is averaging 8.8 points over the last 10 games.

Marvin McGhee III is shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Roadrunners, while averaging 11.1 points. Jones is shooting 49.4% and averaging 19.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 4-6, averaging 69.7 points, 32.2 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Roadrunners: 5-5, averaging 74.0 points, 30.5 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.