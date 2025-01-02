Jones and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons visit conference foe Virginia

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (7-5, 0-1 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (8-6, 0-2 ACC) Charlottesville, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (7-5, 0-1 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (8-6, 0-2 ACC)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tamia Jones and Wake Forest visit Kymora Johnson and Virginia in ACC action Thursday.

The Cavaliers have gone 7-2 in home games. Virginia ranks seventh in the ACC with 11.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Latasha Lattimore averaging 2.9.

The Demon Deacons have gone 0-1 against ACC opponents. Wake Forest scores 62.0 points while outscoring opponents by 8.0 points per game.

Virginia scores 72.1 points, 18.1 more per game than the 54.0 Wake Forest gives up. Wake Forest averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Virginia allows.

The Cavaliers and Demon Deacons face off Thursday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Cavaliers.

Raegyn Conley averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Demon Deacons, scoring 5.2 points while shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 69.5 points, 38.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Demon Deacons: 5-5, averaging 58.2 points, 29.8 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

