Jones and the Samford Bulldogs take on conference foe Furman

Samford Bulldogs (17-4, 7-1 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (16-5, 4-4 SoCon)

Greenville, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -1; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Rylan Jones and Samford take on Pjay Smith Jr. and Furman in SoCon play Wednesday.

The Paladins are 8-2 in home games. Furman is third in the SoCon scoring 77.0 points while shooting 45.6% from the field.

The Bulldogs are 7-1 in SoCon play. Samford leads the SoCon scoring 84.4 points per game while shooting 47.6%.

Furman scores 77.0 points per game, 3.5 more points than the 73.5 Samford allows. Samford has shot at a 47.6% clip from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points greater than the 41.8% shooting opponents of Furman have averaged.

The Paladins and Bulldogs match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Vanderwal is averaging 6.1 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Paladins. Nick Anderson is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games.

Jones is averaging 10.7 points, 5.7 assists and 1.8 steals for the Bulldogs. Jaden Brownell is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Paladins: 6-4, averaging 76.8 points, 33.9 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 77.7 points, 29.6 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

