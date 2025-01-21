Jones and the No. 3 Iowa State Cyclones host conference foe UCF

UCF Knights (12-5, 3-3 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (15-2, 6-1 Big 12) Ames, Iowa; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST…

UCF Knights (12-5, 3-3 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (15-2, 6-1 Big 12)

Ames, Iowa; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Keyshawn Hall and UCF visit Curtis Jones and No. 3 Iowa State on Tuesday.

The Cyclones are 10-0 on their home court. Iowa State leads the Big 12 averaging 83.8 points and is shooting 49.2%.

The Knights are 3-3 in Big 12 play. UCF averages 78.9 points while outscoring opponents by 1.5 points per game.

Iowa State scores 83.8 points, 6.4 more per game than the 77.4 UCF allows. UCF has shot at a 42.1% clip from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 40.6% shooting opponents of Iowa State have averaged.

The Cyclones and Knights match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keshon Gilbert is averaging 15.4 points and 4.7 assists for the Cyclones.

Darius Johnson averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, scoring 14.8 points while shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 9-1, averaging 82.2 points, 36.6 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 9.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Knights: 7-3, averaging 76.7 points, 31.0 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

