Jones and the Lindenwood Lions take on conference foe Eastern Illinois

Lindenwood Lions (6-7, 1-1 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (4-8, 0-1 OVC)

Charleston, Illinois; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kooper Jacobi and Eastern Illinois host Jadis Jones and Lindenwood in OVC action.

The Panthers are 4-0 in home games. Eastern Illinois is ninth in the OVC scoring 71.1 points while shooting 43.9% from the field.

The Lions are 1-1 against conference opponents. Lindenwood is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Eastern Illinois’ average of 5.0 made 3-pointers per game is 3.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Lindenwood allows. Lindenwood averages 74.2 points per game, 0.2 fewer than the 74.4 Eastern Illinois gives up to opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zion Fruster is shooting 44.2% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 11.3 points.

Markeith Browning II is shooting 35.8% and averaging 12.4 points for the Lions.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 3-7, averaging 68.9 points, 31.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Lions: 5-5, averaging 73.2 points, 34.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.