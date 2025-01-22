Jones and the Lindenwood Lions host conference foe Southeast Missouri State

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (10-9, 5-3 OVC) at Lindenwood Lions (8-11, 3-5 OVC) Saint Charles, Missouri; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (10-9, 5-3 OVC) at Lindenwood Lions (8-11, 3-5 OVC)

Saint Charles, Missouri; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tedrick Washington Jr. and Southeast Missouri State take on Jadis Jones and Lindenwood in OVC play.

The Lions are 7-1 in home games. Lindenwood is 3-6 against opponents with a winning record.

The Redhawks are 5-3 in OVC play. Southeast Missouri State ranks eighth in the OVC shooting 32.0% from 3-point range.

Lindenwood averages 72.5 points per game, 4.6 more points than the 67.9 Southeast Missouri State allows. Southeast Missouri State has shot at a 44.0% rate from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points above the 42.4% shooting opponents of Lindenwood have averaged.

The Lions and Redhawks match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anias Futrell is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Lions. Nathan Johnson Jr. is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Washington is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Redhawks. Rob Martin is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 5-5, averaging 73.7 points, 34.4 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Redhawks: 7-3, averaging 75.1 points, 32.9 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

