Jones and SMU host No. 14 Duke

Duke Blue Devils (15-4, 6-1 ACC) at SMU Mustangs (10-9, 2-5 ACC) Dallas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: SMU…

Duke Blue Devils (15-4, 6-1 ACC) at SMU Mustangs (10-9, 2-5 ACC)

Dallas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SMU takes on No. 14 Duke after Zanai Jones scored 20 points in SMU’s 88-64 loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The Mustangs have gone 7-3 in home games. SMU is 4-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.5 turnovers per game.

The Blue Devils are 6-1 against ACC opponents. Duke has a 13-1 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

SMU averages 66.9 points, 7.7 more per game than the 59.2 Duke gives up. Duke scores 10.0 more points per game (76.6) than SMU gives up (66.6).

The Mustangs and Blue Devils match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nya Robertson is scoring 19.8 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Mustangs. Jones is averaging 10.3 points and 4.7 assists over the past 10 games.

Toby Fournier is averaging 12.4 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Ashlon Jackson is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 5-5, averaging 65.4 points, 38.0 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Blue Devils: 7-3, averaging 70.7 points, 35.6 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 11.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.8 points.

