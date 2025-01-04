Jones and Oral Roberts host South Dakota

South Dakota Coyotes (7-8, 1-0 Summit) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (10-4, 0-1 Summit) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts hosts South Dakota after Taleyah Jones scored 28 points in Oral Roberts’ 81-76 loss to the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.

The Golden Eagles are 7-1 on their home court. Oral Roberts ranks third in the Summit with 32.0 points per game in the paint led by Ruthie Udoumoh averaging 12.0.

The Coyotes have gone 1-0 against Summit opponents. South Dakota has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Oral Roberts makes 46.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than South Dakota has allowed to its opponents (41.8%). South Dakota averages 70.1 points per game, 1.4 fewer than the 71.5 Oral Roberts allows to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Udoumoh is averaging 13.1 points, 8.7 rebounds and two steals for the Golden Eagles.

Alexi Hempe averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Coyotes, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 7-3, averaging 86.1 points, 36.0 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 10.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Coyotes: 6-4, averaging 69.2 points, 30.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

