Jones and Oral Roberts host Omaha

Omaha Mavericks (9-11, 1-6 Summit) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (15-5, 5-2 Summit)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts faces Omaha after Taleyah Jones scored 21 points in Oral Roberts’ 74-61 victory against the UMKC Kangaroos.

The Golden Eagles have gone 9-1 at home. Oral Roberts is the Summit leader with 36.3 rebounds per game led by Ruthie Udoumoh averaging 8.3.

The Mavericks are 1-6 in Summit play. Omaha gives up 71.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.5 points per game.

Oral Roberts’ average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Omaha allows. Omaha has shot at a 41.4% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points less than the 42.1% shooting opponents of Oral Roberts have averaged.

The Golden Eagles and Mavericks meet Wednesday for the first time in Summit play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Makyra Tramble is shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, while averaging 11.3 points, 3.2 assists and 1.9 steals. Jones is averaging 20.1 points over the past 10 games.

Grace Cave is scoring 13.9 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Mavericks. Ja Harvey is averaging 13.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 8-2, averaging 82.6 points, 35.0 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Mavericks: 3-7, averaging 65.5 points, 30.5 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

