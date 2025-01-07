Jones and No. 7 Marquette host Georgetown

Georgetown Hoyas (12-2, 3-0 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (13-2, 4-0 Big East) Milwaukee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Georgetown Hoyas (12-2, 3-0 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (13-2, 4-0 Big East)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -12.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Marquette plays Georgetown after Kam Jones scored 22 points in Marquette’s 79-71 win over the Creighton Bluejays.

The Golden Eagles have gone 9-0 at home. Marquette is sixth in the Big East with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Stevie Mitchell averaging 1.9.

The Hoyas have gone 3-0 against Big East opponents. Georgetown is 1-0 in one-possession games.

Marquette scores 80.4 points, 17.4 more per game than the 63.0 Georgetown gives up. Georgetown scores 9.2 more points per game (75.6) than Marquette gives up (66.4).

The Golden Eagles and Hoyas face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is averaging 20.3 points, 6.5 assists and 1.7 steals for the Golden Eagles.

Thomas Sorber is shooting 55.0% and averaging 15.4 points for the Hoyas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 8-2, averaging 79.8 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Hoyas: 9-1, averaging 76.3 points, 34.1 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.