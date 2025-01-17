Jones and No. 2 Iowa State host West Virginia

Iowa State Cyclones (15-1, 6-0 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (12-4, 4-2 Big 12) Morgantown, West Virginia; Saturday, 5…

Iowa State Cyclones (15-1, 6-0 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (12-4, 4-2 Big 12)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Iowa State visits West Virginia after Curtis Jones scored 25 points in Iowa State’s 74-57 victory against the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Mountaineers are 8-1 in home games. West Virginia is ninth in the Big 12 with 23.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Javon Small averaging 4.4.

The Cyclones are 6-0 in Big 12 play. Iowa State has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

West Virginia makes 43.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than Iowa State has allowed to its opponents (40.7%). Iowa State averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game West Virginia allows.

The Mountaineers and Cyclones face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Small is shooting 42.6% and averaging 19.4 points for the Mountaineers.

Keshon Gilbert is averaging 15.5 points and 4.9 assists for the Cyclones.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 8-2, averaging 70.5 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Cyclones: 10-0, averaging 84.6 points, 36.3 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 10.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.