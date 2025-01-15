Jones and No. 2 Iowa State host No. 9 Kansas

Kansas Jayhawks (12-3, 3-1 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (14-1, 5-0 Big 12) Ames, Iowa; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Kansas Jayhawks (12-3, 3-1 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (14-1, 5-0 Big 12)

Ames, Iowa; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cyclones -6; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Iowa State hosts No. 9 Kansas after Curtis Jones scored 26 points in Iowa State’s 85-84 overtime victory over the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The Cyclones have gone 9-0 at home. Iowa State averages 86.2 points while outscoring opponents by 20.3 points per game.

The Jayhawks are 3-1 in conference play. Kansas has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Iowa State averages 86.2 points, 24.1 more per game than the 62.1 Kansas gives up. Kansas scores 11.4 more points per game (77.3) than Iowa State allows to opponents (65.9).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keshon Gilbert is averaging 16.1 points, 4.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Cyclones.

Hunter Dickinson is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 10.5 rebounds for the Jayhawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 10-0, averaging 87.1 points, 35.4 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 10.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Jayhawks: 7-3, averaging 74.1 points, 36.7 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.