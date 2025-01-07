Jones and George Washington host Rhode Island

George Washington Revolutionaries (12-3, 1-1 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (12-2, 1-1 A-10) Kingston, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

George Washington Revolutionaries (12-3, 1-1 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (12-2, 1-1 A-10)

Kingston, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington plays Rhode Island after Christian Jones scored 23 points in George Washington’s 82-62 win against the Dayton Flyers.

The Rams are 9-0 in home games. Rhode Island scores 81.8 points and has outscored opponents by 11.4 points per game.

The Revolutionaries have gone 1-1 against A-10 opponents. George Washington ranks ninth in the A-10 with 14.3 assists per game led by Jacoi Hutchinson averaging 3.0.

Rhode Island scores 81.8 points, 14.8 more per game than the 67.0 George Washington gives up. George Washington has shot at a 46.3% rate from the field this season, 6.0 percentage points above the 40.3% shooting opponents of Rhode Island have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Thomas is averaging 18.3 points, 6.4 assists and 2.2 steals for the Rams.

Darren Buchanan Jr. is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 7.4 rebounds for the Revolutionaries.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 8-2, averaging 76.7 points, 35.8 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Revolutionaries: 8-2, averaging 78.3 points, 33.5 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.