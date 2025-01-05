Jones’ 25 lead Cal State Bakersfield over Long Beach State 80-65

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Jemel Jones’ 25 points helped Cal State Bakersfield defeat Long Beach State 80-65 on Saturday. Jones…

Jones shot 12 for 22, including 1 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Roadrunners (8-8, 2-2 Big West Conference). CJ Hardy shot 3 of 7 from the field and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line to add 12 points. Corey Stephenson shot 3 of 8 from the field and 4 for 4 from the foul line to finish with 10 points, while adding 11 rebounds.

The Beach (6-10, 2-2) were led in scoring by Devin Askew, who finished with 21 points and four assists. Long Beach State also got 14 points from Austin Johnson. TJ Wainwright had 12 points.

