Johnston scores 16 as High Point takes down Gardner-Webb 96-55

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Chase Johnston scored 16 points as High Point beat Gardner-Webb 96-55 on Saturday night.

Johnston shot 6 for 7, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Panthers (15-4, 3-1 Big South Conference). Trae Benham scored 12 points while shooting 4 for 6 from beyond the arc. Bobby Pettiford went 5 of 8 from the field to finish with 11 points.

Darryl Simmons II led the Runnin’ Bulldogs (7-10, 2-2) in scoring, finishing with 10 points and four assists. Jamaine Mann added seven points, seven rebounds and three blocks for Gardner-Webb. Shahar Lazar finished with seven points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

