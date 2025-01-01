Johnston and High Point host Radford

Radford Highlanders (10-5) at High Point Panthers (12-3) High Point, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: High Point…

Radford Highlanders (10-5) at High Point Panthers (12-3)

High Point, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point plays Radford after Chase Johnston scored 24 points in High Point’s 77-74 loss to the Norfolk State Spartans.

The Panthers have gone 8-1 in home games. High Point is fifth in the Big South scoring 77.6 points while shooting 47.9% from the field.

The Highlanders have gone 3-5 away from home. Radford scores 75.1 points while outscoring opponents by 4.1 points per game.

High Point’s average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Radford allows. Radford has shot at a 44.3% clip from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points above the 41.3% shooting opponents of High Point have averaged.

The Panthers and Highlanders face off Thursday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: D’Maurian Williams is averaging 14.7 points for the Panthers.

Jarvis Moss is averaging 15.3 points for the Highlanders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-3, averaging 76.7 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Highlanders: 6-4, averaging 70.7 points, 35.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

