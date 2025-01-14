Johnson’s 28 lead Akron over Toledo 85-78

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Nate Johnson had 28 points in Akron’s 85-78 win against Toledo on Tuesday night. Johnson added…

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Nate Johnson had 28 points in Akron’s 85-78 win against Toledo on Tuesday night.

Johnson added nine rebounds and four steals for the Zips (11-5, 4-0 Mid-American Conference). Amani Lyles scored 16 points and added five rebounds. Shammah Scott shot 5 for 9, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Isaiah Adams led the way for the Rockets (9-7, 3-1) with 17 points and two blocks. Javan Simmons added 15 points and eight rebounds for Toledo. Sam Lewis had 14 points.

Johnson scored 13 points in the first half and Akron went into halftime trailing 42-30. Lyles scored 16 second-half points.

Up next for Akron is a Friday matchup with Ohio at home. Toledo visits Ball State on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

