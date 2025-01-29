Johnson’s 20 lead FGCU past Jacksonville 83-79

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Dallion Johnson scored 20 points as FGCU beat Jacksonville 83-79 on Wednesday night. Johnson shot 7…

Johnson shot 7 for 12, including 5 for 7 from beyond the arc for the Eagles (12-10, 7-2 Atlantic Sun Conference). Keeshawn Kellman scored 19 points and added six rebounds and three blocks. Zavian McLean shot 4 of 7 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line to finish with 12 points.

The Dolphins (13-8, 7-2) were led in scoring by Zimi Nwokeji, who finished with 21 points and two blocks. Robert McCray added 15 points and seven assists for Jacksonville. Stephon Payne III finished with 12 points, eight rebounds and two blocks. The Dolphins broke a seven-game winning streak with the loss.

The teams both play Saturday. FGCU hosts Stetson and Jacksonville hosts North Florida.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

