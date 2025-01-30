Live Radio
Johnson’s 14 lead Tennessee Tech over Morehead State 72-64

The Associated Press

January 30, 2025, 10:12 PM

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Jaylon Johnson had 14 points in Tennessee Tech’s 72-64 victory against Morehead State on Thursday night.

Johnson shot 4 for 9 (3 for 8 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Golden Eagles (11-11, 6-5 Ohio Valley Conference). Kyle Layton shot 3 of 6 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the free-throw line to add 13 points. Matthew Sells shot 3 of 3 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

The Eagles (14-9, 9-3) were led by Jerone Morton, who recorded 20 points. Tyler Brelsford added 13 points and seven rebounds for Morehead State. George Marshall also recorded eight points and seven rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

