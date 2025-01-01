Johnson, Virginia Cavaliers take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (7-5, 0-1 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (8-6, 0-2 ACC) Charlottesville, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (7-5, 0-1 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (8-6, 0-2 ACC)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest takes on Virginia in ACC action Thursday.

The Cavaliers have gone 7-2 at home. Virginia averages 17.5 turnovers per game and is 4-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Demon Deacons are 0-1 in conference matchups. Wake Forest scores 62.0 points while outscoring opponents by 8.0 points per game.

Virginia averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 5.0 per game Wake Forest allows. Wake Forest has shot at a 43.5% clip from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points greater than the 38.0% shooting opponents of Virginia have averaged.

The Cavaliers and Demon Deacons match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kymora Johnson is shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Cavaliers, while averaging 17.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.7 steals.

Malaya Cowles is averaging 9.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and two steals for the Demon Deacons.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 69.5 points, 38.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Demon Deacons: 5-5, averaging 58.2 points, 29.8 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.7 points.

