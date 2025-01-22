Johnson, UMBC Retrievers to visit Neely, Albany (NY) Great Danes

UMBC Retrievers (9-10, 1-3 America East) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (10-10, 2-3 America East) Albany, New York; Thursday, 6:30…

UMBC Retrievers (9-10, 1-3 America East) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (10-10, 2-3 America East)

Albany, New York; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bryce Johnson and UMBC visit Justin Neely and Albany (NY) in America East play Thursday.

The Great Danes have gone 4-3 at home. Albany (NY) has a 5-4 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Retrievers are 1-3 in America East play. UMBC averages 15.4 assists per game to lead the America East, paced by Anthony Valentine with 3.6.

Albany (NY) is shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 45.3% UMBC allows to opponents. UMBC has shot at a 48.2% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points less than the 49.3% shooting opponents of Albany (NY) have averaged.

The Great Danes and Retrievers meet Thursday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amar’e Marshall is shooting 39.5% and averaging 13.3 points for the Great Danes. DeMarr Langford Jr. is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

Johnson is averaging 17.3 points for the Retrievers. Marcus Banks is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Great Danes: 4-6, averaging 73.4 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Retrievers: 4-6, averaging 80.7 points, 31.7 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.