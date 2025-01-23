Johnson, UMBC Retrievers take on the Albany (NY) Great Danes

UMBC Retrievers (9-10, 1-3 America East) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (10-10, 2-3 America East) Albany, New York; Thursday, 6:30…

UMBC Retrievers (9-10, 1-3 America East) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (10-10, 2-3 America East)

Albany, New York; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Great Danes -2; over/under is 160

BOTTOM LINE: Justin Neely and Albany (NY) host Bryce Johnson and UMBC in America East action.

The Great Danes are 4-3 on their home court. Albany (NY) is 5-4 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Retrievers are 1-3 in America East play. UMBC is 5-5 against opponents over .500.

Albany (NY) averages 75.3 points per game, 1.3 fewer points than the 76.6 UMBC gives up. UMBC scores 7.2 more points per game (81.8) than Albany (NY) allows to opponents (74.6).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amar’e Marshall is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Great Danes. DeMarr Langford Jr. is averaging 12.2 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Johnson is averaging 17.3 points for the Retrievers. Marcus Banks is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Great Danes: 4-6, averaging 73.4 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Retrievers: 4-6, averaging 80.7 points, 31.7 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points.

