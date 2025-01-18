Johnson scores 35 as UC Davis defeats UCSB 64-60

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Ty Johnson’s 35 points led UC Davis past UCSB 64-60 on Saturday night. Johnson shot…

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Ty Johnson’s 35 points led UC Davis past UCSB 64-60 on Saturday night.

Johnson shot 12 for 23 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 9 of 9 from the free-throw line for the Aggies (11-8, 5-3 Big West Conference). Niko Rocak added 10 points while shooting 5 of 6 from the field while he also had 10 rebounds and three blocks. Leo DeBruhl shot 2 of 6 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with eight points.

Kenny Pohto led the way for the Gauchos (12-6, 4-3) with 17 points and six rebounds. UCSB also got 14 points and six rebounds from Colin Smith. Stephan D. Swenson also put up 10 points, six rebounds and seven assists. The loss snapped the Gauchos’ five-game winning streak.

Both teams next play Thursday. UC Davis hosts Hawaii and UCSBplays UCSD on the road.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

