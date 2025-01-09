Johnson scores 28 as UMBC downs NJIT 87-64

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Bryce Johnson’s 28 points helped UMBC defeat NJIT 87-64 on Thursday night. Johnson added five assists…

Johnson added five assists for the Retrievers (9-8, 1-1 America East Conference). Regimantas Ciunys scored 13 points and added eight rebounds. Josh Odunowo went 6 of 10 from the field to finish with 12 points.

Sebastian Robinson led the way for the Highlanders (3-13, 0-1) with 22 points and two steals. Tim Moore Jr. added 13 points and two blocks for NJIT. Ari Fulton also had 11 points and nine rebounds.

UMBC plays against New Hampshire at home on Jan. 16. NJIT visits UMass-Lowell on Saturday.

