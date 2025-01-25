Live Radio
Johnson scores 26 and UMBC defeats Vermont 80-63

The Associated Press

January 25, 2025, 3:37 PM

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Bryce Johnson had 26 points in UMBC’s 80-63 victory against Vermont on Saturday.

Johnson shot 8 of 13 from the field, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 8 from the line for the Retrievers (11-10, 3-3 America East Conference). Josh Odunowo scored 19 points while finishing 9 of 11 from the floor and added 10 rebounds and four steals. Marcus Banks had 14 points and shot 5 for 12, including 2 for 8 from beyond the arc.

Ileri Ayo-Faleye finished with 14 points and two blocks for the Catamounts (11-10, 4-2). Sam Alamutu added 12 points and seven rebounds for Vermont. Nick Fiorillo had 11 points and seven rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

