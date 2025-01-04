Johnson scores 20, Southern beats Texas Southern 67-58

HOUSTON (AP) — Jordan Johnson scored 20 points as Southern beat Texas Southern 67-58 on Saturday night. Johnson shot 6…

HOUSTON (AP) — Jordan Johnson scored 20 points as Southern beat Texas Southern 67-58 on Saturday night.

Johnson shot 6 for 12 (5 for 9 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Jaguars (6-8, 1-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Derrick Tezeno scored 11 points, going 4 of 8 (2 for 3 from 3-point range). Dionjahe Thomas shot 2 of 2 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with seven points.

Zaire Hayes finished with 19 points for the Tigers (3-11, 0-1). Duane Posey added 11 points and three steals for Texas Southern. Jaylin Jackson-Posey had nine points, three steals and two blocks.

