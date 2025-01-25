Johnson scores 15, Akron routs Miami (OH) 102-75

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Tavari Johnson’s 15 points helped Akron defeat Miami (OH) 102-75 on Saturday. Johnson added six assists…

Johnson added six assists for the Zips (14-5, 7-0 Mid-American Conference). Nate Johnson scored 14 points and added seven rebounds and four steals. Seth Wilson shot 4 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points. It was the seventh straight win for the Zips.

Peter Suder finished with 18 points and two steals for the RedHawks (14-5, 6-1). Brant Byers added 14 points and two steals for Miami (OH). Evan Ipsaro also had 12 points and two steals. The RedHawks ended an eight-game winning streak with the loss.

Akron took the lead with 15:27 remaining in the first half and never looked back. The score was 52-28 at halftime, with Tavari Johnson racking up nine points. Akron pulled away with a 16-3 run in the second half to extend a 24-point lead to 37 points. They outscored Miami (OH) by three points in the final half, as Wilson led the way with a team-high eight second-half points.

Both teams next play Tuesday. Akron visits Northern Illinois and Miami (OH) plays Eastern Michigan at home.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

