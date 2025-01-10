Johnson, Saint Mary’s Gaels host the Pacific Tigers

Pacific Tigers (7-9, 3-3 WCC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (8-7, 4-2 WCC) Moraga, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Pacific Tigers (7-9, 3-3 WCC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (8-7, 4-2 WCC)

Moraga, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kennedy Johnson and Saint Mary’s (CA) host Anaya James and Pacific in WCC play Saturday.

The Gaels have gone 3-3 at home. Saint Mary’s (CA) is seventh in the WCC scoring 64.1 points while shooting 43.8% from the field.

The Tigers are 3-3 in WCC play. Pacific has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

Saint Mary’s (CA)’s average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 6.6 per game Pacific gives up. Pacific averages 65.8 points per game, 0.1 fewer than the 65.9 Saint Mary’s (CA) allows.

The Gaels and Tigers meet Saturday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zeryhia-Lee Aokuso is averaging 7.7 points and 3.4 assists for the Gaels.

Liz Smith is averaging 14.5 points, four assists and 2.3 steals for the Tigers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 5-5, averaging 64.1 points, 26.3 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Tigers: 4-6, averaging 66.2 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 10.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.