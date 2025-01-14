Johnson-Matthews leads DePaul against Villanova after 21-point game

DePaul Blue Demons (9-9, 4-1 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (8-9, 2-3 Big East) Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 11:30 a.m.…

DePaul Blue Demons (9-9, 4-1 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (8-9, 2-3 Big East)

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 11:30 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul faces Villanova after Taylor Johnson-Matthews scored 21 points in DePaul’s 62-56 win over the Providence Friars.

The Wildcats are 4-4 on their home court. Villanova is seventh in the Big East with 21.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Denae Carter averaging 4.4.

The Blue Demons have gone 4-1 against Big East opponents. DePaul allows 67.9 points to opponents while being outscored by 3.2 points per game.

Villanova averages 65.1 points per game, 2.8 fewer points than the 67.9 DePaul allows. DePaul averages 64.7 points per game, 0.8 fewer than the 65.5 Villanova allows.

The Wildcats and Blue Demons meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maddie Burke averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 7.3 points while shooting 43.8% from beyond the arc.

Jorie Allen is averaging 18.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Blue Demons.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 67.0 points, 28.6 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Blue Demons: 6-4, averaging 64.6 points, 32.3 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.