Johnson-Matthews and DePaul host Villanova

DePaul Blue Demons (9-9, 4-1 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (8-9, 2-3 Big East)

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 11:30 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul visits Villanova after Taylor Johnson-Matthews scored 21 points in DePaul’s 62-56 victory over the Providence Friars.

The Wildcats are 4-4 on their home court. Villanova is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Blue Demons are 4-1 in Big East play. DePaul has a 3-8 record against opponents above .500.

Villanova is shooting 42.8% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 44.1% DePaul allows to opponents. DePaul’s 38.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.0 percentage points lower than Villanova has given up to its opponents (41.7%).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jasmine Bascoe is averaging 15.3 points, 4.2 assists and two steals for the Wildcats.

Jorie Allen is averaging 18.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Blue Demons.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 67.0 points, 28.6 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Blue Demons: 6-4, averaging 64.6 points, 32.3 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

