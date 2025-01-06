Johnson-Matthews and DePaul host St. John’s

DePaul Blue Demons (7-9, 2-1 Big East) at St. John’s Red Storm (10-4, 0-3 Big East) New York; Tuesday, 8:30…

DePaul Blue Demons (7-9, 2-1 Big East) at St. John’s Red Storm (10-4, 0-3 Big East)

New York; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul faces St. John’s after Taylor Johnson-Matthews scored 24 points in DePaul’s 65-60 victory against the Xavier Musketeers.

The Red Storm are 5-2 in home games. St. John’s ranks sixth in the Big East with 29.4 points per game in the paint led by Lashae Dwyer averaging 12.0.

The Blue Demons are 2-1 against Big East opponents. DePaul is second in the Big East with 11.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Jorie Allen averaging 3.4.

St. John’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game DePaul gives up. DePaul’s 38.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points lower than St. John’s has allowed to its opponents (41.7%).

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dwyer is averaging 15.4 points and three steals for the Red Storm.

Allen is scoring 18.8 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Blue Demons.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Storm: 6-4, averaging 61.8 points, 27.5 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 9.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.0 points per game.

Blue Demons: 5-5, averaging 64.9 points, 34.0 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

