Johnson-Matthews and DePaul host St. John’s

DePaul Blue Demons (7-9, 2-1 Big East) at St. John’s Red Storm (10-4, 0-3 Big East) New York; Tuesday, 8:30…

DePaul Blue Demons (7-9, 2-1 Big East) at St. John’s Red Storm (10-4, 0-3 Big East)

New York; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul visits St. John’s after Taylor Johnson-Matthews scored 24 points in DePaul’s 65-60 win over the Xavier Musketeers.

The Red Storm have gone 5-2 at home. St. John’s is 10-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.8 turnovers per game.

The Blue Demons are 2-1 in Big East play. DePaul allows 69.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.3 points per game.

St. John’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game DePaul allows. DePaul averages 10.9 more points per game (64.8) than St. John’s gives up to opponents (53.9).

The Red Storm and Blue Demons square off Tuesday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lashae Dwyer is averaging 15.4 points and three steals for the Red Storm.

Jorie Allen is averaging 18.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Blue Demons.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Storm: 6-4, averaging 61.8 points, 27.5 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 9.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.0 points per game.

Blue Demons: 5-5, averaging 64.9 points, 34.0 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.