Johnson leads UC Davis against Cal Poly after 31-point game

UC Davis Aggies (9-8, 3-3 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (6-12, 0-6 Big West)

San Luis Obispo, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis faces Cal Poly after Ty Johnson scored 31 points in UC Davis’ 84-73 loss to the Long Beach State Beach.

The Mustangs have gone 4-3 in home games. Cal Poly averages 16.4 turnovers per game and is 1-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Aggies have gone 3-3 against Big West opponents. UC Davis is eighth in the Big West with 22.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Niko Rocak averaging 5.4.

Cal Poly makes 45.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than UC Davis has allowed to its opponents (42.2%). UC Davis averages 70.1 points per game, 15.2 fewer points than the 85.3 Cal Poly gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarred Hyder averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, scoring 14.1 points while shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc.

Rocak is averaging 5.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Aggies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 2-8, averaging 81.5 points, 33.0 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.2 points per game.

Aggies: 6-4, averaging 70.7 points, 33.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

