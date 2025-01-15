Johnson leads Texas against Oklahoma after 26-point performance

Texas Longhorns (11-5, 0-3 SEC) at Oklahoma Sooners (13-3, 0-3 SEC) Norman, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Texas Longhorns (11-5, 0-3 SEC) at Oklahoma Sooners (13-3, 0-3 SEC)

Norman, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sooners -2.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas plays Oklahoma after Tre Johnson scored 26 points in Texas’ 74-70 loss to the Tennessee Volunteers.

The Sooners have gone 8-1 in home games. Oklahoma averages 11.2 turnovers per game and is 11-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Longhorns have gone 0-3 against SEC opponents. Texas has a 4-5 record against opponents over .500.

Oklahoma scores 81.2 points, 15.8 more per game than the 65.4 Texas allows. Texas scores 10.8 more points per game (81.9) than Oklahoma gives up (71.1).

The Sooners and Longhorns square off Wednesday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalon Moore is averaging 17.4 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Sooners.

Arthur Kaluma is averaging 14.4 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Longhorns.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 7-3, averaging 80.3 points, 27.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Longhorns: 6-4, averaging 81.7 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

