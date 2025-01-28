Johnson leads Texas against No. 23 Ole Miss

Texas Longhorns (14-6, 3-4 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (15-5, 4-3 SEC) Oxford, Mississippi; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Texas Longhorns (14-6, 3-4 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (15-5, 4-3 SEC)

Oxford, Mississippi; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas plays No. 23 Ole Miss after Tre Johnson scored 30 points in Texas’ 70-69 win over the Texas A&M Aggies.

The Rebels are 9-1 on their home court. Ole Miss is 14-5 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 9.1 turnovers per game.

The Longhorns have gone 3-4 against SEC opponents. Texas averages 78.9 points while outscoring opponents by 12.6 points per game.

Ole Miss scores 77.8 points, 11.5 more per game than the 66.3 Texas gives up. Texas has shot at a 48.2% rate from the field this season, 7.6 percentage points above the 40.6% shooting opponents of Ole Miss have averaged.

The Rebels and Longhorns face off Wednesday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Pedulla is scoring 14.3 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Rebels. Malik Dia is averaging 13 points and 7.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Johnson is averaging 18.8 points for the Longhorns. Jordan Pope is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 6-4, averaging 72.9 points, 30.3 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 10.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Longhorns: 6-4, averaging 77.6 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

