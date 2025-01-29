Johnson leads Texas against No. 23 Ole Miss

Texas Longhorns (14-6, 3-4 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (15-5, 4-3 SEC) Oxford, Mississippi; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Texas Longhorns (14-6, 3-4 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (15-5, 4-3 SEC)

Oxford, Mississippi; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rebels -6.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas plays No. 23 Ole Miss after Tre Johnson scored 30 points in Texas’ 70-69 win against the Texas A&M Aggies.

The Rebels have gone 9-1 in home games. Ole Miss scores 77.8 points while outscoring opponents by 11.4 points per game.

The Longhorns are 3-4 against SEC opponents. Texas averages 78.9 points and has outscored opponents by 12.6 points per game.

Ole Miss makes 44.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than Texas has allowed to its opponents (41.2%). Texas scores 12.5 more points per game (78.9) than Ole Miss gives up (66.4).

The Rebels and Longhorns face off Wednesday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Pedulla is scoring 14.3 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Rebels. Malik Dia is averaging 13.0 points and 7.1 rebounds while shooting 52.0% over the past 10 games.

Johnson is scoring 18.8 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Longhorns. Jordan Pope is averaging 16.0 points and 1.7 rebounds while shooting 48.2% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 6-4, averaging 72.9 points, 30.3 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 10.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Longhorns: 6-4, averaging 77.6 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.