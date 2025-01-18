Johnson leads Tennessee Tech against Little Rock after 21-point game

Little Rock Trojans (10-7, 4-2 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (9-9, 4-3 OVC) Cookeville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Little Rock Trojans (10-7, 4-2 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (9-9, 4-3 OVC)

Cookeville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -1; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech plays Little Rock after Jaylon Johnson scored 21 points in Tennessee Tech’s 77-70 loss to the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks.

The Golden Eagles have gone 6-1 in home games. Tennessee Tech is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Trojans have gone 4-2 against OVC opponents. Little Rock ranks ninth in the OVC scoring 28.7 points per game in the paint led by Ante Beljan averaging 6.4.

Tennessee Tech averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 7.5 per game Little Rock allows. Little Rock has shot at a 43.3% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points greater than the 43.0% shooting opponents of Tennessee Tech have averaged.

The Golden Eagles and Trojans meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rodney Johnson Jr. is scoring 14.6 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Golden Eagles.

Johnathan Lawson is averaging 15.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Trojans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 5-5, averaging 71.4 points, 34.4 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Trojans: 7-3, averaging 69.7 points, 34.5 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.9 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.