Johnson leads Saint Francis (PA) against Stonehill after 20-point game

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (3-11, 1-0 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (5-9, 1-0 NEC) South Easton, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (3-11, 1-0 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (5-9, 1-0 NEC)

South Easton, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (PA) visits Stonehill after Natalie Johnson scored 20 points in Saint Francis (PA)’s 79-63 win over the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils.

The Skyhawks have gone 3-3 in home games. Stonehill gives up 70.1 points and has been outscored by 7.0 points per game.

The Red Flash are 1-0 against NEC opponents. Saint Francis (PA) has a 1-7 record against teams over .500.

Stonehill’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Saint Francis (PA) gives up. Saint Francis (PA) averages 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Stonehill allows.

The Skyhawks and Red Flash meet Saturday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brooke Paquette is averaging 12.9 points, 4.9 assists and 1.6 steals for the Skyhawks.

Ineivi Plata is averaging 3.9 points and 3.1 assists for the Red Flash.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 3-7, averaging 61.4 points, 30.5 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Red Flash: 3-7, averaging 51.9 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.