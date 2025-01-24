Johnson leads Canisius against Marist after 20-point performance

Canisius Golden Griffins (4-14, 3-5 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (10-8, 5-3 MAAC) Poughkeepsie, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Canisius Golden Griffins (4-14, 3-5 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (10-8, 5-3 MAAC)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Canisius faces Marist after Jaela Johnson scored 20 points in Canisius’ 67-53 win against the Sacred Heart Pioneers.

The Red Foxes have gone 6-1 in home games. Marist averages 15.4 turnovers per game and is 5-2 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Golden Griffins are 3-5 against MAAC opponents. Canisius gives up 68.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 13.1 points per game.

Marist is shooting 37.8% from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points lower than the 42.8% Canisius allows to opponents. Canisius averages 4.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Marist allows.

The Red Foxes and Golden Griffins meet Saturday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackie Piddock is averaging 4.7 points and 3.2 assists for the Red Foxes. Morgan Lee is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

Johnson is shooting 30.5% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Griffins, while averaging 10.1 points. Franka Wittenberg is averaging 11.5 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Foxes: 6-4, averaging 57.2 points, 31.5 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.9 points per game.

Golden Griffins: 3-7, averaging 58.6 points, 31.6 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.