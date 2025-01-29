Johnson has 18, Mercer knocks off The Citadel 80-46

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Tyler Johnson scored 18 points as Mercer beat The Citadel 80-46 on Wednesday night. Johnson also…

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Tyler Johnson scored 18 points as Mercer beat The Citadel 80-46 on Wednesday night.

Johnson also had four steals for the Bears (11-11, 4-5 Southern Conference). Marcus Overstreet scored 16 points while shooting 7 of 10 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line and added 10 rebounds and three blocks. Ahmad Robinson shot 6 for 11 (1 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 16 points.

Brody Fox finished with 11 points and nine rebounds for the Bulldogs (5-15, 0-9). Paxton Davidson added 10 points and two steals. The loss is the 12th straight for the Bulldogs.

Overstreet led Mercer in scoring with seven points in the first half to help put them up 34-18 at the break. Mercer pulled away with a 12-0 run in the second half for a 34-point lead. Johnson led the way with a team-high 13 second-half points.

Both teams play on Saturday. Mercer visits Chattanooga and Citadel hosts Samford.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.