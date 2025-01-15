Johnson, Fairfield Stags take on the Niagara Purple Eagles

Niagara Purple Eagles (7-9, 2-3 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (6-10, 2-3 MAAC) Fairfield, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Niagara Purple Eagles (7-9, 2-3 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (6-10, 2-3 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Olumide Adelodun and Niagara take on Prophet Johnson and Fairfield on Thursday.

The Stags have gone 4-2 in home games. Fairfield is seventh in the MAAC scoring 68.5 points while shooting 41.2% from the field.

The Purple Eagles are 2-3 in MAAC play. Niagara ranks third in the MAAC shooting 35.3% from 3-point range.

Fairfield’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Niagara gives up. Niagara’s 44.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.0 percentage points lower than Fairfield has allowed to its opponents (48.0%).

The Stags and Purple Eagles square off Thursday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamie Bergens is averaging 9.2 points for the Stags.

Adelodun is shooting 40.1% and averaging 11.1 points for the Purple Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stags: 4-6, averaging 69.9 points, 29.2 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Purple Eagles: 5-5, averaging 64.4 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.