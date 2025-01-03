Johnson, Fairfield Stags take on the Merrimack Warriors

Fairfield Stags (5-8, 1-1 MAAC) at Merrimack Warriors (5-8, 2-0 MAAC) North Andover, Massachusetts; Friday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Fairfield Stags (5-8, 1-1 MAAC) at Merrimack Warriors (5-8, 2-0 MAAC)

North Andover, Massachusetts; Friday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -8; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: MAAC foes Merrimack and Fairfield face off on Friday.

The Warriors have gone 2-1 at home. Merrimack allows 67.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.3 points per game.

The Stags are 1-1 against conference opponents. Fairfield is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Merrimack scores 63.5 points per game, 11.6 fewer points than the 75.1 Fairfield allows. Fairfield averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Merrimack allows.

The Warriors and Stags match up Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Clark is scoring 20.1 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Warriors.

Prophet Johnson is shooting 48.1% and averaging 12.0 points for the Stags.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 4-6, averaging 66.2 points, 25.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Stags: 4-6, averaging 74.6 points, 30.5 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.