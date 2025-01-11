Johnson and Virginia host No. 14 Duke

Duke Blue Devils (12-4, 3-1 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (10-6, 2-2 ACC) Charlottesville, Virginia; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Duke Blue Devils (12-4, 3-1 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (10-6, 2-2 ACC)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia takes on No. 14 Duke after Kymora Johnson scored 28 points in Virginia’s 67-60 victory over the Clemson Tigers.

The Cavaliers are 8-2 on their home court. Virginia is seventh in the ACC with 11.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Latasha Lattimore averaging 2.8.

The Blue Devils are 3-1 against ACC opponents. Duke is third in the ACC with 17.3 assists per game led by Taina Mair averaging 3.8.

Virginia averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.7 more made shots than the 4.6 per game Duke gives up. Duke averages 14.0 more points per game (78.1) than Virginia allows (64.1).

The Cavaliers and Blue Devils square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Cavaliers, while averaging 18.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, five assists and 1.8 steals.

Ashlon Jackson averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Devils, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 66.4 points, 35.9 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Blue Devils: 7-3, averaging 76.0 points, 35.2 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 10.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

