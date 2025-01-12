Johnson and Virginia host No. 14 Duke

Duke Blue Devils (12-4, 3-1 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (10-6, 2-2 ACC) Charlottesville, Virginia; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Duke Blue Devils (12-4, 3-1 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (10-6, 2-2 ACC)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia faces No. 14 Duke after Kymora Johnson scored 28 points in Virginia’s 67-60 win against the Clemson Tigers.

The Cavaliers have gone 8-2 in home games. Virginia is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Blue Devils are 3-1 in ACC play. Duke has a 12-4 record against teams over .500.

Virginia averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.7 more made shots than the 4.6 per game Duke gives up. Duke scores 14.0 more points per game (78.1) than Virginia allows (64.1).

The Cavaliers and Blue Devils meet Sunday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is averaging 18.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, five assists and 1.8 steals for the Cavaliers.

Toby Fournier is averaging 12.2 points for the Blue Devils.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 66.4 points, 35.9 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Blue Devils: 7-3, averaging 76.0 points, 35.2 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 10.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points.

