Johnson and UL Monroe host Southern Miss

UL Monroe Warhawks (6-10, 2-3 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Eagles (5-11, 1-4 Sun Belt) Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

UL Monroe Warhawks (6-10, 2-3 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Eagles (5-11, 1-4 Sun Belt)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe plays Southern Miss after Jakayla Johnson scored 22 points in UL Monroe’s 75-70 loss to the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

The Eagles are 4-2 on their home court. Southern Miss is 3-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 16.9 turnovers per game.

The Warhawks are 2-3 in conference play. UL Monroe is sixth in the Sun Belt scoring 68.8 points per game and is shooting 38.9%.

Southern Miss’ average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game UL Monroe gives up. UL Monroe’s 38.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.3 percentage points lower than Southern Miss has given up to its opponents (45.2%).

The Eagles and Warhawks face off Thursday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trinity Rowe is shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 7.6 points.

Johnson is shooting 44.2% and averaging 15.0 points for the Warhawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 65.5 points, 27.9 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Warhawks: 3-7, averaging 66.1 points, 36.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.