Johnson and UC Davis host UC Riverside

UC Davis Aggies (12-8, 6-3 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (13-8, 6-3 Big West)

Riverside, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis visits UC Riverside after Ty Johnson scored 23 points in UC Davis’ 68-66 win against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors.

The Highlanders have gone 8-1 in home games. UC Riverside is 4-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Aggies are 6-3 against Big West opponents. UC Davis ranks seventh in the Big West with 31.4 rebounds per game led by Niko Rocak averaging 7.7.

UC Riverside is shooting 42.1% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 41.3% UC Davis allows to opponents. UC Davis averages 69.4 points per game, 4.0 fewer than the 73.4 UC Riverside gives up to opponents.

The Highlanders and Aggies match up Thursday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Barrington Hargress is averaging 20.5 points and four assists for the Highlanders. Kaleb Smith is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

Johnson is averaging 21.3 points and 2.7 steals for the Aggies. Connor Sevilla is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 6-4, averaging 74.1 points, 35.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Aggies: 6-4, averaging 68.7 points, 32.3 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

