Johnson and FGCU host North Alabama

North Alabama Lions (10-5, 2-0 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (6-9, 1-1 ASUN) Fort Myers, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

North Alabama Lions (10-5, 2-0 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (6-9, 1-1 ASUN)

Fort Myers, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -1.5; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: FGCU faces North Alabama after Dallion Johnson scored 22 points in FGCU’s 92-83 loss to the Queens Royals.

The Eagles have gone 3-3 at home. FGCU is 2-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 10.1 turnovers per game.

The Lions are 2-0 in ASUN play. North Alabama has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

FGCU’s average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 8.2 per game North Alabama gives up. North Alabama averages 9.7 more points per game (79.1) than FGCU allows (69.4).

The Eagles and Lions square off Thursday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is shooting 41.1% and averaging 14.7 points for the Eagles.

Daniel Ortiz is shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 10.7 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 72.1 points, 31.0 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Lions: 7-3, averaging 76.7 points, 34.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

