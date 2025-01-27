Johnson and Bowling Green host Kent State

Bowling Green Falcons (7-12, 2-5 MAC) at Kent State Golden Flashes (12-7, 3-4 MAC) Kent, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Kent, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green visits Kent State after Marcus Johnson scored 28 points in Bowling Green’s 84-71 loss to the Toledo Rockets.

The Golden Flashes have gone 5-3 at home. Kent State is the MAC leader with 11.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Delrecco Gillespie averaging 2.5.

The Falcons are 2-5 against MAC opponents. Bowling Green is fifth in the MAC scoring 76.3 points per game and is shooting 44.6%.

Kent State is shooting 41.3% from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points lower than the 45.1% Bowling Green allows to opponents. Bowling Green averages 11.8 more points per game (76.3) than Kent State gives up (64.5).

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: VonCameron Davis is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Golden Flashes. Jalen Sullinger is averaging 14.3 points and 1.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Johnson is averaging 17.1 points for the Falcons. Trey Thomas is averaging 14.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Flashes: 5-5, averaging 70.9 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Falcons: 3-7, averaging 74.0 points, 31.4 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

