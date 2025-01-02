Johnson and Bowling Green host Akron

Akron Zips (7-5) at Bowling Green Falcons (5-7) Bowling Green, Ohio; Friday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green hosts…

Akron Zips (7-5) at Bowling Green Falcons (5-7)

Bowling Green, Ohio; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green hosts Akron after Marcus Johnson scored 20 points in Bowling Green’s 87-62 victory against the Aquinas (MI) Saints.

The Falcons have gone 4-2 at home. Bowling Green is fourth in the MAC scoring 78.4 points while shooting 46.0% from the field.

The Zips are 0-3 on the road. Akron is third in the MAC with 25.1 defensive rebounds per game led by James Okonkwo averaging 5.2.

Bowling Green averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 7.4 per game Akron gives up. Akron averages 5.8 more points per game (80.7) than Bowling Green gives up (74.9).

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is scoring 17.3 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Falcons.

Tavari Johnson is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 1.5 rebounds for the Zips.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 5-5, averaging 78.8 points, 31.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Zips: 6-4, averaging 80.5 points, 36.6 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.